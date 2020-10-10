Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will host an in-person event at the White House on Saturday, which would be his first public engagement since being diagnosed with the coronavirus last week.

The event will take place on the South Lawn, where Trump is expected to address the invitees from the balcony of the White House, reported CNN.

Hundreds of guests have been invited to the event, said an official to CNN.

This comes a day after White House physician Dr Sean Conley informed that the US President should be able to resume public engagements as of Saturday.

In a written memorandum, Dr Conley said: "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time."

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19. (ANI)

