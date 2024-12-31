Peshawar, Dec 31 (PTI) The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has published a purported video of capturing a Pakistani check post near the Afghanistan border.

The TTP sources claimed to have captured the check post in the tribal district of Bajaur in northwest Pakistan on Monday.

A senior Pakistan security official explained that the post had been vacated as part of a “thinning” process and was abandoned some time back, where the troops were shifted to a newer fortified structure.

The process was not just limited to Bajaur but to North and South Waziristan districts as well.

