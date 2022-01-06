Ankara [Turkey], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey has reported 66,467 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,718,861, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey on Wednesday rose by 143 to 83,075, while 29,316 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Teodora Genchovska, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

A total of 417,787 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Also Read | US Strategic Interest Includes Ukraine's Acceptable Ties With Russia.

More than 57 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 51.75 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 134.19 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)