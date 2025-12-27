Istanbul [Turkey], December 27 (ANI): Turkish security forces have detained 115 suspected members of the ISIS terrorist group during nationwide operations linked to possible attacks planned around Christmas and New Year celebrations, CNN reported.

According to a statement issued by the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, arrest warrants were issued for 137 suspects after investigators found that ISIS operatives were preparing to carry out attacks in Turkey during the year-end holiday period.

The prosecutors said intelligence inputs suggested that the group was targeting the country during upcoming festive events, with a particular focus on non-Muslim individuals. Authorities also said the suspects were in contact with conflict zones as part of their activities linked to the terrorist organisation, CNN reported.

"Information was found that the ISIS Armed Terrorist Organisation was planning to carry out actions targeting our country, especially non-Muslim individuals, within the scope of the upcoming Christmas and New Year events," the statement said.

Police carried out coordinated raids at 124 locations across different parts of Turkey. During the operations, security teams seized pistols, ammunition and documents believed to be linked to the group's activities. Efforts are continuing to locate and arrest the remaining 22 suspects named in the warrants.

Turkey usually increases counter-terrorism measures towards the end of the year, especially after a deadly ISIS attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul during New Year celebrations in 2017, in which dozens of people were killed.

