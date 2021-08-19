Ankara [Turkey], August 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Wednesday registered 19,944 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,138,452, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 168 to 53,675, while 15,537 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 295,206 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 45.02 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 34.12 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 86.41 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

