Ankara [Turkey] August 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Tuesday registered 24,832 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,795,665.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 126 to 51,645, while 6,243 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.A total of 256,163 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 41.22 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 27.72 million have taken their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 74.06 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

