Washington, Nov 4: Twitter has pinned a warning on a Trump campaign tweet declaring victory in the battleground state of South Carolina, saying it was premature and not confirmed by official sources.

A message under the tweet, in which the campaign trumpeted that Trump had won the Southern state, said “official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted," the Politico reported.

Also Read | Oregon Becomes First US State to Decriminalise Possession of Small Quantity of Illegal Drugs For Personal Use.

The action came even as multiple news outlets - including The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and POLITICO - have similarly projected that President Trump will win the state, the report said.

The tweet, said the social media giant, violates a rule rolled out for this election that requires such tweets to be backed by calls from at least two of seven specified news organisations.

Also Read | US Election Results 2020: Ballot Count Halted in Georgia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania? States Where Counting of Votes Stopped For The Night.

Twitter, though, left alone a similar Trump campaign tweet declaring victory in Florida because, the company said, it included a nod to one of Twitter's seven approved race callers.

In a seeming acknowledgment of Twitter's rules there, the campaign appended to its Florida victory tweet a note reading, “Source:@DecisionDeskHQ.”

The US' biggest social media companies have in recent days said that so-called premature declarations of victory were one of their primary concerns headed into this fraught Election Day, especially on a night expected to be full of close contests across the country.

A final verdict on who wins the presidency could take days or weeks depending on how the vote-counting, recounts and assorted court battles play out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)