Washington, November 4: The presidential election battle appeared to be a close draw till the midnight in America, with President Donald Trump leading in several swing states, but rival Joe Biden cumulatively ahead in the vote count so far, according to the American media forecast. In some provinces, ballot count has been halted for the night citing the fatigue of polling officials who are working since wee hours of the day. Track Live Updates on 2020 Presidential Election Results.

According to Fox News, the counting of votes has stopped in Georgia and Pennsylvania. This has led to a critical reaction from supporters of Trump, as the President was leading in both the states as per the count so far.

Among counting that have shut the counting process for the night in Georgia include the Democratic strongholds of Atlanta and Fulton County.

Reports also claimed that most counties in Philadelphia have stopped the ballot count till the morning. However, officials while speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer contested the claim, saying that the counting has been delayed" in some of the counties but has not been stopped.

US media outlets also claimed that a handful of counties in Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan may have stopped the ballot count. However, no official confirmation was received from the state polling officials. Notably, Trump was leading in the above provinces sans Arizona.

Cumulatively, the electoral college vote count of Biden was higher as compared to Biden. The forecast showed him reaching 206, whereas, Trump was trailing at 136. But a victory for the President in swing states - which appears likely as per the early vote count - may end up taking his score above 270.

