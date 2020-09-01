Kishanganj (West Bengal) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Two Bangladeshi nationals apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Sonamati after crossing over to Indian side illegally were handed over to Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) in a Flag meeting.

According to BSF, on August 31, troops BOP Sonamati, 171 Bn Kishanganj, West Bengal apprehended two Bangladeshi Nationals.

The two were identified as -- Chandra Mohan Pal (18), Babul Chandra Pal (15).

"Both are residents of Thakurpara (Palda Para), Panchgarh (Bangladesh) and were in possession of 02 Mobile Phones, 02 Bangladesh SIM Cards and Bangladesh Taka 50/- while they crossed IB illegally towards Indian side," said BSF.

"After the conduct of Preliminary Questioning, both the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to Border Guards Bangladesh in a Flag meeting," it added. (ANI)

