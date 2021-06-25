New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The two-day integrated bilateral exercise between Indian and US Forces in the Indian Ocean Region concluded on June 24, 2021. Indian Navy along with Indian Air Force participated with US Navy Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group in the exercise.

The exercise has been a key enabler in building interoperability and strengthening the defence coordination between the two nations and witnessed high tempo-naval operations at sea.

These included intense air dominance exercises, advanced air defence exercises, anti-submarine exercises, tactical manoeuvres and cross deck helicopter operations, said Indian Air Force (IAF).

Participation of the Indian Navy in the exercise included Guided Missile Stealth Destroyer Kochi, Guided Missile Frigates Teg, Maritime Air Dominance Fighter MiG 29K, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I, SEAKING 42B and Kamov AEW helicopters.

The IAF hardware included Jaguars and Su 30 MKI fighters, Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C), and Air to Air Refueller aircraft. The US side was represented by the Nimitz class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan with her integral maritime air element comprising F18 fighters, E2D AEW&C aircraft and MH60R ASW helicopters, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey and Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh.

The exercise has been another milestone in strengthening cooperation between the two countries and reinforcing the shared values as partner militaries, in ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order, said IAF. (ANI)

