World News | Two Indian Officials Working with Indian High Commission in Pakistan Go Missing

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) are missing, according to sources.

This comes weeks after the vehicle of India's Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) member.

A bike-borne man was seen following Ahluwalia's car.

In March, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan sent a strong protest note to the foreign ministry in Islamabad protesting against the continuing harassment of its officers and staff by Pakistani agencies.

According to the note, India cited 13 instances of harassment in the month of March itself and asked Pakistan to stop such incidents and investigate the matter.

India had asked Pakistani authorities to "investigate these incidents urgently and instruct the relevant agencies to ensure that similar incidents do not recur".(ANI)

