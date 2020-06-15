Two Indian Officials Working With Indian High Commission in Islamabad in Pakistan Missing: Reports

Islamabad, June 15: In a shocking incident, two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad in Pakistan are missing, sources of news agency ANI reported on Monday. The incident might further increase the tense ties between India and Pakistan. This comes days after three Pakistani high Commission officials were caught red-handed while obtaining information on the Indian security establishment from a decoy.

According to reports by IANS, the two India High Commission officials missing in Pakistan for two hours. The matter has been taken up with Islamabad, the report added. Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia Chased by ISI Member in Pakistan, Watch Video.

Two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) are missing: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Earlier this month, an operation by Military Intelligence (MI) found that three staff members of Pakistan High Commission would visit Indian defence personnel posing as clerks of the Indian Army to gather information about troop deployment on the border. The Military Intelligence then detained three men - identified as Abid (42), an assistant in the Pakistani mission, Tahir (44), a clerk, and Javed Hussain (36), a driver - who had been under surveillance for the past few months.

According to the Intelligence officials, they were caught red-handed while obtaining information on the Indian security establishment from a decoy.The act was busted in a joint operation conducted by the military intelligence and Delhi Police's special cell.

