Bhakkar [Pakistan], June 19 (ANI): Two persons were injured during firing in a courtroom in Bhakkar district in Punjab province of Pakistan on Monday, reported ARY News citing police officials.

According to officials, the shooting took place in the courtroom of Judge Bhakkar Kalorkot for extended sessions.

Two people opened fire at the rival group during the hearing of the case, the police said.

Two armed men were taken into custody on the court grounds, according to the police, and the injured were carried to the hospital in critical condition, ARY News reported.

Police believe the incident was caused by an old enmity.

The investigation of the incident is underway. (ANI)

