Balochistan [Pakistan], December 26 (ANI): At least two people have been killed and seven are injured in a bomb blast in Balochistan's Panjgur district.

Samaa TV quoted the police as saying that the blast occurred near a football club in Panjgur's Essai area.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, a bomb squad has been deployed to the scene. (ANI)

