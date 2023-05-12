Karachi, May 12 (PTI) Two terrorists and two security personnel were killed in a standoff after a paramilitary Frontier Corps camp was attacked by heavily-armed militants in Pakistan's restive Balochistan on Friday, media reports said.

The military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that the militants attacked the camp in the Muslim Bagh area of Northern Balochistan, adding that an operation is currently underway with a heavy exchange of fire taking place with the armed assailants, reported Geo News.

Also Read | Al-Qadir Trust Corruption Case: Islamabad High Court Grants Two-Week Bail to Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

"Currently, an operation by the security forces is underway to capture the terrorists who have been cornered into a building complex," it said.

During the clearance operation, the military said that two soldiers were killed while another three were injured.

Also Read | China To Send Special Envoy to Ukraine, Russia as Part of Peace Efforts.

Two weeks ago, seven terrorists were killed as security forces gallantly fought off three assaults within a short span of time in the night between April 28 and 29 in Lakki Marwat, the ISPR said.

The attack comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country since the banned militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)