Dubai [UAE], November 4 (ANI/WAM): In response to the call of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to observe the UAE Flag Day on November 3, leading media entities in Dubai today celebrated the occasion at the Flag Garden.

Organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), at Umm Suqeim beach, the 10th edition of the Flag Garden features 6,000 flags arranged to form aerial portraits that pay tribute to Dubai's visionary leadership for their instrumental role in propelling the city's progress in various domains.

This year's Flag Garden, standing at a height of 60 meters and spanning 131 meters, features portraits of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of GDMO, said: "GDMO and Brand Dubai take pride in organising the Flag Garden for the tenth consecutive year. This iconic event has evolved into an integral part of our UAE Flag Day celebrations, fostering a sense of national pride and allegiance. By hosting the Flag Garden, we aim to commemorate the UAE's accomplishments and pay tribute to our visionary leadership's commitment to the nation's extraordinary development."

She also highlighted the media's pivotal role in conveying the UAE's aspirations and achievements and its exceptional development model, made possible by Emiratis' concerted efforts to raise excellence in every sphere of life.

"Today, Dubai's leading media institutions have come together to celebrate this national occasion, underscoring its significance in reinforcing patriotism and loyalty to the nation. Our citizens' commitment to these ideals continue to drive the UAE's progress and prosperity," she added.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: "This year's Flag Garden has been designed to convey our gratitude to Dubai's leadership and appreciation for their visionary approach, which has transformed Dubai into an unparalleled model of development, a hub for shaping the future, and a destination for individuals with ambitious dreams looking to turn them into success stories."

"We take pride in the fact that the Flag Garden has evolved into a key event on the calendar for celebrating the Flag Day occasion. The initiative is part of Brand Dubai's ongoing efforts to enhance public spaces in Dubai, creating unique and engaging experiences," Al Suwaidi added.

Located in a popular tourist area against the backdrop of the Burj Al Arab, Flag Garden draws huge interest from citizens, residents and visitors across the UAE. The Flag Garden offers opportunities for people to capture memorable photographs against its spectacular and scenic background.

Visitors can share their experience at the Flag Garden on social media using the hashtag #UAEFlagDay. The Flag Garden will remain open to visitors until 10 January, 2024. (ANI/WAM)

