Al Dhafra [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is organising the fifth Al Dhafra Book Festival at Madinat Zayed Public Park in Al Dhafra from 9th to 15th December.

Held under the theme 'Al Dhafra: Celebrating a Cultural Legacy', the event brings together 100 local and Arab publishing houses showcasing 50,000 titles.

Also Read | Syria Crisis: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Disengagement Agreement Defunct After Fall of Bashar al-Assad's Government.

The agenda for the 2024 festival, which has seen a 100 percent increase in the number of participating publishers compared to last year, features more than 200 events designed to strengthen connections with the UAE's cultural, literary, and artistic heritage, while fostering a deep engagement with reading among the youth through an immersive family experience.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, "Over the course of its previous editions, the Al Dhafra Book Festival has succeeded in highlighting the creativity of the Al Dhafra region, its heritage and poets. The festival has strengthened the bond between the new generation and the practice of reading, while also promoting interest in the Arabic language, establishing the festival as a premier cultural event eagerly awaited by people across the region to celebrate knowledge, art, and literature."

Also Read | Las Vegas Shocker: Football Coach Has Sex With Minor Student on Multiple Occasions, Films Act; Disturbing Videos Recovered.

"The activities and programmes on the agenda for this year's festival focus on the cultural and intellectual value of Al Dhafra's rich heritage and unique character," he continued. "The region has long been an inspiration for poets and writers who have celebrated its charm and beauty, expressing a profound connection to a place that has shaped their creativity with distinctive features that resonate with Al Dhafra's exceptional nature."

Commenting on the notable increase in the number of publishers participating in the festival, bin Tamim said, "This growth marks a significant milestone and confirms that we are witnessing a great interest from publishers to showcase their intellectual works to the region's diverse community, which, in turn, contributes to the achievement of our strategic goals at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to advance the status of the Arabic language in Emirati society, and foster a generation that is knowledgeable, passionate about reading, and deeply connected to its heritage and authentic values."

The festival's agenda has been developed based on a deep understanding of Al Dhafra's unique identity, with an aim to enhance the region's cultural landscape and strengthen residents' connection to their rich heritage.

This year, the festival has introduced a range of new activities, including a programme named "Hadirat Baynounah" inspired by the traditional gathering around a 'Hakawati' (storyteller). Meanwhile, the music programme includes Emirati singing sessions, roaming musical performances, and a concert by the Arab Choir, featuring timeless poems by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Live cooking shows in collaboration with professional chefs are also on the agenda, along with a Junior League, which includes sports competitions for the youth in collaboration with Al Dhafra Sports and Cultural Club.

Al Dhafra Book Festival is deeply connected to the region's unique character, drawing its vision from its heritage in an effort to enhance its standing on the national cultural stage. It is held in the heart of the Empty Quarter, celebrating the essence of Emirati life and heritage, where the desert meets the sea.

For the third consecutive year, the festival's main stage will host the 'Poetry Nights: Voices Loved by People' programme, celebrating Al Dhafra's cultural and artistic pioneers, including its poets and singers. It will also feature heritage workshops targeting Gen Alpha, along with sessions dedicated to People of Determination.

As part of the festival, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre will host an awards ceremony at the historic Al Dhafra Fort to honour the winners of the second edition of the Sard Al Thahab (Golden Narrative) award, which supports storytelling as a popular artform in the Arab world. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)