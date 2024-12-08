Las Vegas, December 8: Antwone Washington, a 45-year-old football coach and campus security monitor at Valley High School in Las Vegas, has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a a student under the age of 16 on multiple occasions, child pornography and other sex-related offences. Washington, who is married and reportedly had three other girlfriends, was taken into custody on December 3 and now faces serious charges.

He has been charged with kidnapping a minor, four counts of using or permitting a minor over 14 to produce explicit videos, three counts of statutory seduction by a person over 21, and abuse of authority to exploit a minor, as per court records reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. California Shocker: 46-Year-Old Female Teacher Sends Her Explicit Pictures to School Student, Has Sex With Him Under Guise of Tutoring; Arrested.

During a hearing in Henderson Justice Court, Judge David Gibson set Washington’s bail at USD 100,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for December 16. Washington’s attorney, Tyler Gaston, argued that the coach had no prior criminal history and posed no danger to the community. However, the judge disagreed, citing “clear evidence” that he posed a significant risk. If convicted, Washington could face a life sentence. Los Angeles Shocker: Female School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Minor Student, Handing Him Marijuana in US.

The police investigation revealed disturbing details, including four videos of Antwone having sex with the student, who was under 16. One video allegedly showed Washington urinating on the student, who appeared bound and unconscious. Police linked Washington to the crimes through messages exchanged with the student.

Washington admitted during interrogation that he met the student while recruiting her boyfriend for the football team. He claimed the relationship began as mentorship but later turned physical. Investigators stated that Washington would contact the student during school hours and take her to secluded locations in her vehicle to have sex.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).