Dubai [UAE], February 7 (ANI/WAM): The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, led the inaugural 2024 meeting of the UAE Anti-Narcotic Council.

In the presence of Sheikh Saif, government representatives, and concerned partners, the council endorsed the activation of a national strategic plan (2024-2026), covering 51 performance indicators to evaluate outcomes.

These initiatives, driven by national committees under the council, aim to step up the country's efforts across ministries and federal and local bodies comprehensively. The council also embraced the Charter of National Integration in the fight against drugs, aligning with the UAE government's integrative institutional doctrine. Further, discussions delved into the anti-drug incentive system, emphasising its role in fostering innovation and competitiveness for safer societies.

Present at the meeting were Major General Hamdan Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Commander of the National Guard; Mohammed Salim Al-Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention; Aisha Mohamed Ahmed Belharfia, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation Affairs; Sheikha Khuloud Saqr Al-Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Control Sector at the Ministry of Education; Nasser Ismail Murad, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Community Development; Brigadier Said Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the Federal Narcotics Control; Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, Brigadier General Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Deputy Director General of the Federal Drug Control at the Ministry of Interior; Engineer Sulaiman Salem Al Kaabi, Executive Director at the Emirates Foundation for School Education; Dr. Nasser Al Khatri from the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE government; Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi, Assistant Governor of the UAE Central Bank for Banking Supervision and Insurance; Matar Humaid Al Neyadi, Supreme Council for National Security; Noha Mohammed Al Harmoudi, Director of the National Fund for Social Responsibility; Judge Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi from the Ministry of Justice; Sultan Ibrahim Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi; Major Hamid Abdul Rahman Al Shehhi; and Major Mohammed Sultan Al Shamsi from the Ministry of Interior. (ANI/WAM)

