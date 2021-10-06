Moscow [Russia], October 6 (ANI): The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has authorised the Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

Sputnik Light vaccine is based on human adenovirus serotype 26 which is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Now the single-dose vaccine has also been approved in UAE as a booster shot.

UAE's regulatory authorities had authorised the two-dose Sputnik V in January 2021.

Both Sputnik Light and Sputnik V vaccines have been approved by MOHAP under the emergency use authorisation procedure.

Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus, pioneered the heterogeneous boosting approach.

Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center during laboratory tests and it is compatible with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements, the statement added.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that has proven to be safe and effective, with no long-term side effects, as confirmed in over 250 clinical trials conducted globally over the past two decades, according to RDIF. (ANI)

