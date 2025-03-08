Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 8, 2025 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has strongly condemned the attacks by armed groups targeting security forces in the Syrian Arab Republic.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's firm support for Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Furthermore, the UAE expressed solidarity with the brotherly Syrian people, and its support for all endeavours aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, and dignity. (ANI/WAM)

