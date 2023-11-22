Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated David Cameron on the occasion of his appointment as the UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

During a phone call, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his best wishes to Secretary Cameron for success in his duties, praising the historical ties between their two countries.

He also expressed his aspirations to work with Secretary Cameron to enhance cooperation, relations and partnership for the future of both countries.

The two sides discussed cooperation opportunities in the environment and climate action within the framework of the UAE hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) this month in Expo City Dubai. They also reviewed the developments in the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the importance of protecting all civilians and enhancing humanitarian response to meet the needs of the people of Gaza. (ANI/WAM)

