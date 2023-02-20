Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 20 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates will host the international conference 'Global Women Summit 2023' in Abu Dhabi that will highlight the role of female leadership in establishing peace, social integration and driving prosperity, an official said.

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, chair of the General Women's Union (GWU), the Global Women Summit 2023 is organized by The World Muslim Communities Council (TWMCC) in commemoration of 100 years when women obtained the rights of voting and election.

This 2-day Summit will be held on February 21 and 22 in Abu Dhabi at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and attended by stateswomen, faith leaders, entrepreneurs, social activists, cultural personalities, media celebrities, and scholars from more than 100 countries, as per the official Mission statement.

"As we enter into a new era of uncertainty as a result of the global pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and economic downturn, women of different races, faiths, and cultures should join hands to face the challenges and contribute their wisdom for peace-building, economic recovery, and social inclusion. The role of women leaders, as demonstrated during other crises should be celebrated and promoted for humanity's progress," the statement said.

It further said that it is time for a global conversation from decision-makers, scholars, activists, and practitioners, to share perspectives, experiences, and solutions for women's leadership on issues like gender inequality, domestic abuse, and political disadvantages.

Speakers and participants will address the struggles faced by women, like gender inequality, domestic abuse and political disadvantages, and find ways to build bridges of peace, inclusion, and prosperity.

After Sheikha Fatima's welcome remarks, Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, president and chief executive officer of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, will start the summit proper with her keynote speech on climate change.

Philanthropy, international relations and education are the other topics to be tackled on opening day.

"As we witness more and more income inequalities, gendered disadvantages, and widespread poverty across many nations, a new mandate should be taken to address these problems by reinforcing the role of philanthropy in confronting global poverty and climate change. In this panel, we explore how to encourage many communities to establish a fund for women to reduce poverty, take action on climate changes, and narrow the income gap caused by gender differences," it said.

The panel will also share innovative ways or the best practices of reducing women's poverty in developing countries, and open new frontiers for women to make a difference through their unique roles in responding to climate change.

On the second day, a session on 'Lifetime Achievers Among Women' will bring the most achieved women from all walks of life worldwide to celebrate, and present, acknowledging women's contribution and social impact on our shared humanity.

"Their lifetime achievement is for the younger women generation to get inspired, achieve more, and be role models. We will hear how they have been able to leverage their leadership and influence for greater social impact and drive changes in their respective sectors and stories from different women achievers who are leveraging different tools and channels to influence millions of populations and drive positive changes in peace-building, social inclusion, and prosperity," the statement added. (ANI)

