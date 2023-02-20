Mumbai, February 20: News of a bug being renames after former German dictator Adolf Hitler is going viral on social media. Yes, the Hitler bug is correct. A bug, Catacanthus incarnatus, has been reportedly renamed 'Hitler' as it has an uncanny resemblance to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. The term was first used by The New Indian Express and has now been adopted as the official name of the bug.

As per a report in Mirror.Co.UK, the bug, which is said to be native to south-east Asia and India is also known as stinky bugs as they allegedly stink a lot. Reportedly, the "Hitler bug" feeds on fruit, cotton, corn, soybean, and cashew crops. Their life span ranges from seven months to nine months. They are commonly found in countries such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia among others. Kanye West Reportedly Wanted To Name His 2018 Album After Hitler.

Bug Renamed As Hitler After New Indian Express' Report

Foul-smelling insect dubbed ‘Hitler Bug’ due to its resemblance to the Nazi dictatorhttps://t.co/2yZal1KnXa pic.twitter.com/hwl8hIAQ02 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 17, 2023

A report in the New Indian Express said, "The trend of naming the bugs after popular personalities started recently when Catacanthus Incarnatus was named Hitler as it resembles the face of the German dictator." Reports claim that besides bugs, other species have also been names after Bollywood icons like Amrish Puri and AK Hangal.

Reportedly, the bug has been renamed Hitler with the an aim "to create interest in research students by making the study of bugs easier for identification".

