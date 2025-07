Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 5 (ANI/WAM): Marking a milestone in youth engagement, the United Arab Emirates brought its pioneering 'Youth Dialogue' model to Brazil for the very first time as part of its broader participation in the BRICS Summit.

In partnership with Rio de Janeiro's iconic Museum of Tomorrow, the UAE hosted a dynamic BRICS Youth Dialogue, uniting 40 Brazilian university students from four universities in a future-focused conversation on international cooperation, sustainability, and the essential role of youth in shaping and influencing the global agenda.

The session was led by Saeed Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs and UAE's BRICS Sherpa, alongside Saleh Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

In his remarks, Al Hajeri said, "This dialogue reflects the UAE's deep belief that multilateral cooperation must embrace the voices, ideas, and ambitions of the next generation. We do not see youth merely as future leaders, but as essential partners in shaping the solutions we urgently need today. Brazil is a key partner for the UAE both within the BRICS framework and beyond, and we believe that lasting partnerships are built not only through trade and diplomacy but through trust, connection, and shared aspirations. That begins with open conversations like the one we are having here today.

"It is no coincidence that for more than a decade, the Arab Youth Survey has named the UAE as the country where most young people in the Middle East would like to live. A testament to the safety, opportunity, and optimism we strive to foster. Through partnerships like this, we aim to extend that same spirit of possibility across the BRICS community." (ANI/WAM)

