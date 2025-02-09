Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 9 (ANI/WAM): Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, affirmed that negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Japan will be completed before the end of 2025.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Thani Al Zeyoudi explained that the negotiations for the agreement's terms reflects the commitment of both friendly nations to enhancing economic cooperation and opening new horizons for developmental partnership, thereby contributing to economic prosperity and creating further opportunities for the business communities in both countries.

He pointed out that the UAE is Japan's leading trade partner in the Arab World in terms of exports and imports, accounting for approximately 37 per cent of Japan's total exports to Arab countries. Meanwhile, Japan is among the UAE's top ten trading partners.

In September 2024, the UAE and Japan initiated discussions to reach a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, aiming to unlock new opportunities for economic, investment and trade relations, taking them to new levels of developmental cooperation. (ANI/WAM)

