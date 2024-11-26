World News | UAE Leads Global Dialogue on Food Security During Global Food Week

Abu Dhabhi [UAE], November 26 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Global Food Week officially began today at ADNEC Abu Dhabi and will run until 28th November.

The event underscores Abu Dhabi's pivotal role in leading global dialogue on food security challenges and opportunities, aiming to strengthen global food security and unify international efforts.

Also Read | Blue Origin Forced To Remove Astronaut Emily Calandrelli's Space Video Amid Sexist and Misogynistic Backlash.

The week features four main events: the Global Food Security Summit, Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, and Abu Dhabi Coffee Festival.

The summit, the highlight of the week, was inaugurated by Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Also Read | Bangladesh: Lawyer Killed in Chittagong After Clashes Over Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das’ Arrest, Muhammad Yunus Orders Probe.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, stated that the UAE has adopted several impactful food security initiatives as part of its pioneering strategic vision, driven by a resilient framework supported by wise leadership.

He announced plans to implement over 30 initiatives in partnership with the private sector, research centres, academic institutions, and government entities, focusing on R&D and value chain integration. Al Marri stressed the importance of collective responsibility to address the global food crisis.

The summit brings together 21 ministers and government officials to discuss sustainable solutions, international collaboration, and strengthening efforts to combat hunger and bolster global food security systems.

Over 80 global experts will share insights on climate-smart agriculture, agri-tech, and supply chain resilience, with the aim of building sustainable food systems and fostering global partnerships to address common challenges.

ADNEC Group, the organiser of the Global Food Security Summit, has committed to reducing food waste during the event. The initiative aligns with the group's sustainability goals, which include innovative measures to eliminate food waste, establish new consumption standards, and host environmentally friendly events, contributing to global food security efforts.

The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2024 showcases over 660 exhibitors from more than 70 countries, featuring leading brands and the latest advancements in food technology and sustainable food industries. The exhibition hosts discussions on global food systems, sustainable production, health-focused systems, and consumer trends towards health, wellness, and value.

The Abu Dhabi Coffee Festival, held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi, is a first-of-its-kind event in the region, offering coffee enthusiasts, professionals, and curious visitors an immersive experience. Organised by the UAE Specialty Coffee Association, the festival blends food culture with coffee exploration. It celebrates the UAE's growing coffee culture, offering visitors live competitions, interactive workshops, and a vibrant social atmosphere. The "Coffee Market" features a variety of coffee-inspired products, from cosmetics and food to accessories, providing a multifaceted coffee experience.

The 10th Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, held in collaboration with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, offers a global platform for producers, suppliers, and experts in the date palm industry. With participants from over 20 date-producing countries, the exhibition focuses on advancements in sustainable farming practices.

The Hosted Buyer Programme connects food and beverage suppliers with key buyers across sectors such as aviation and hospitality, creating unparalleled business opportunities during Abu Dhabi Date Palm Week.

University students and academic institutions will lead sessions and discussions during Global Food Week, inspiring and empowering future leaders in food security innovation.

On the sidelines of the event, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, launched the "Nutrition Label" initiative - the first of its kind in the region. This new front-of-pack labelling system aims to help consumers make informed and healthier food choices.

Global Food Week 2024 represents a collective effort to secure food for future generations. Abu Dhabi's strategic role as a hub for agricultural innovation and global trade underscores its commitment to addressing food security challenges worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)