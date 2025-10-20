Geneva [Switzerland], October 20 (ANI/WAM): Dr Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Member of the Federal National Council Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), participated in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, held as part of the 151st IPU Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

In the UAE Parliamentary Division's intervention on the topic the role of parliaments in establishing robust post-conflict mechanisms to restore a just and lasting peace, Al Muhairi said that post-conflict parliamentary work must be based on three key pillars -- rebuilding trust, strengthening the rule of law, and achieving sustainable development.

Also Read | Diwali 2025 Wishes: FBI Director Kash Patel, US Lawmakers Extend Wishes on Deepavali.

He highlighted that the UAE is among the world's leading nations in providing humanitarian aid, supporting reconstruction efforts, and empowering groups affected by conflict. He also noted that the UAE has adopted national legislation to safeguard society against extremism and violence while promoting the protection of women, children and human rights. Moreover, the UAE plays a pioneering role regionally and internationally in mediation, fostering intercultural dialogue, and supporting peace initiatives.

Al Muhairi stressed the importance of continuously assessing parliamentary efforts in cooperation with international partners and called for stronger parliamentary oversight of policies and budgets to ensure alignment with international peace and security needs. He emphasised that parliaments are among the most vital institutions for ensuring justice, building trust, and entrenching sustainable peace.

Also Read | AWS Down: Amazon Web Services Global Outage Disrupts AI Platforms, E-Commerce Sites, Websites and Online Games.

In his second intervention, on the topic of the policy on arms control, non-proliferation and the prevention of a future arms race, Al Muhairi underscored that arms control is a cornerstone of international security amid emerging challenges such as the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the rapid militarisation of advanced technologies.

He noted that the UAE follows a clear approach in supporting non-proliferation and disarmament efforts through its accession to relevant international treaties and the implementation of strict national laws combating illicit arms trafficking.

Al Muhairi affirmed that preventing an arms race requires joint international cooperation, describing parliaments as the voice of the people and the main guarantor of global peace and security, while stressing the importance of investing in future generations to promote a culture of peace and human coexistence. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)