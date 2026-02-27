Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 27 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday attended a gathering of individuals who took part in the historic day on which the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, alongside his fellow Rulers, raised the UAE flag upon the formation of the Union.

For the first time since that day, a number of those present have come together in this gathering.

Nahyan also viewed a collection of more than 60 rare and previously unpublished photographs documenting historic scenes from the day the Union was formed and the flag of the United Arab Emirates was raised for the first time on 2 December 1971 at Union House in Dubai.

The collection includes an original print signed by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as the original photographic negatives.

He expressed his appreciation for the collection and its historical and symbolic significance in capturing defining moments in the nation's history. He recalled the pivotal role played by Sheikh Zayed and his fellow Rulers in realising the vision of unity and establishing the Union.

In a gesture of recognition, the President hosted an iftar at Qasr Al Bahr for a number of individuals who witnessed Sheikh Zayed raising the UAE flag for the first time. They spoke of their pride in having taken part in one of the most significant moments in UAE history and shared their memories of the day the Union was formed.

He also engaged in cordial conversation with attendees and their families, conveying Ramadan greetings and expressing his hopes that the holy month would bring continued blessings to the UAE and its people. (ANI/WAM)

