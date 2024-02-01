Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 1 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the First-Class Medal of Independence to Gabriel Abed, Ambassador of the Republic of Barbados to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, presented the medal to Abed during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, she stressed the UAE's keenness to strengthen relations with Barbados in all fields.

She also expressed her wishes of success to the Ambassador in his future duties and praised his role in strengthening the distinct relations between the UAE and the Republic of Barbados during his tenure.

For his part, Abed expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising the development of relations between the two countries. Furthermore, he also expressed his gratitude to all the UAE entities for their cooperation that positively contributed to the success of his mission. (ANI/WAM)

