Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 12 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani spoke by telephone today to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them further.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed current areas of cooperation between the UAE and Iraq and explored opportunities to further enhance collaboration between their countries.

Also Read | TikTok-Inspired Riots in UK: Police Ask Shopkeepers To Lock Doors As Videos on Social Media Encourage Looting in Bexleyheath.

UAE President and the Iraqi PM also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments and reiterated their shared interest in promoting stability and cooperation in the region to enable development and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)