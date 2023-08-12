Mumbai, August 12: Social media posts on TikTok and Snapchat have reportedly led to violence in several cities in the United Kingdom. The social media posts inspired violence has spread to several states, with the alleged videos encouraging people to riot and loot shops nationwide. The police have asked shopkeepers to be on their guard and even lock their doors as people are resorting to rioting and looting shops.

The police reportedly issued a warning for Broadway Shopping Centre in Bexleyheath, southeast London, for this weekend. Business owners in Bexleyheath have been asked to close their doors until the trouble subsides in case the violence erupts. The officials have also issued a dispersal order until 3.59 pm on Sunday. As per the order, police officers can ask people to leave the area and even arrest those who do not comply with the order. UK Migrant Crossing: United Kingdom Records Highest Number of Migrants Incoming on July 7 in Single Day So Far This Year.

On Friday, the shopping centre management, in a letter, told their tenants that security has been increased on all premises and main entrances in the wake of the violence. The shopping centre management also said that they would close the centre completely if disorder began to appear outside. The police notice also covers Bexleyheath town centre and the Welling area.

Speaking to Mirror.Co.UK, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, "There will be an increased policing presence in Bexleyheath town centre this weekend following speculation on social media that people plan to cause anti-social behaviour. Anyone who does take part in criminal activity will be dealt with". Meanwhile, cops also clarified that the area is not under any lockdown. On Thursday, violence inspired by social media posts on TikTok and Snapchat erupted on Oxford Street. Honour Killing in UK: Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Niece With Metal Spike After She Refused Arranged Marriage.

The police arrested nine people in connection with the alleged violence. Police officials also asked 34 people on Oxford Street, which is said to be Europe's busiest shopping street, to disperse. Acting on a tip-off about a planned 'riot' at the JD Sports shop, cops shut underground stations at Goodge Street and Warren Street as a precautionary measure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2023 09:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).