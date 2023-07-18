Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 18 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with Nabil Ammar, the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Ammar conveyed a message from Kais Saied, the President of the Republic of Tunisia, who extended his greetings to the UAE President and the people of the UAE and wished for their ongoing progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed extended his warm regards to the Tunisian President and conveyed his best wishes for Tunisia's and its people's ongoing stability and development.

The UAE President and Tunisian Foreign Minister discussed the historic bonds that exist between the two nations and explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation to advance their sustainable development ambitions.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment. (ANI/WAM)

