Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 25 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received an invitation from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain to take part in the 46th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, set to be held in Bahrain this December.

The written invitation was delivered during a meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness welcomed Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Ambassador to the UAE.

Also Read | 'Arunachal Pradesh Is Integral Part of India': MEA Condemns Arbitrary Detention of Indian-Origin UK Woman at China Airport, Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Arunachal.

Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah conveyed King Hamad bin Isa's warm greetings and best wishes for His Highness the President's continued health and happiness, along with his hopes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

His Highness asked the Bahraini Ambassador to convey his greetings to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa, along with his sincere wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the Kingdom of Bahrain. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Benjamin Netanyahu's Office Working on New Date for Delhi Visit, Says Israeli PM Has 'Full Confidence' in India's Security Under PM Narendra Modi.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)