Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 5 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in a manner that serves common interests.

Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE's ongoing commitment to bilateral relations with Israel, describing its cooperation as a strategic approach to peace and development, which is an aspiration for the entire region.

He also confirmed the UAE's willingness to augment efforts to further develop this promising relationship.

Al Nahyan indicated that the Abraham Accords provides an effective framework to further foster bilateral cooperation, and emphasised the UAE's continued effort to collaborate across multiple fields and sectors.

Al Nahyan pointed to the countries' Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into effect 1st April 2023, as well as the joint efforts on climate action, and working towards delivering a successful COP28 in the UAE later this year, as practical examples of what this growing relationship is achieving on a daily basis.

Al Nahyan also reaffirmed that the UAE will work with Israel, fellow Arab nations, and international partners to avoid regional escalation and advance a path to peace and stability. His Highness reconfirmed that the UAE will support all positive action towards achieving these important goals. (ANI/WAM)

