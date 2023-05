Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written letter to King Abdullah II of Jordan regarding bilateral relations between the UAE and Jordan.

The letter included an invitation to the Jordanian King to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held in Expo City Dubai in November.

The letter was delivered by Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, to Dr Jaafar Hassan, Director of the Office of the Jordanian King. (ANI/WAM)

