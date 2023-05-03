Islamabad, May 3: Pakistan has successfully evacuated all of its stranded nationals from the crisis-hit Sudan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Over 1,000 Pakistanis have been safely evacuated from the African country, the Ministry said in a statement, adding that with this, the evacuation operations in Sudan have ended.

The Ministry also thanked Saudi Arabia and China for their assistance in repatriating Pakistani nationals stranded in the conflict zone, reports Xinhua news agency. Sudan Unrest: Death Toll Climbs to 550 As Armed Conflict Continues in the Country.

Through tireless efforts "supported by Saudi Arabia and China and our teams in Jeddah and Islamabad, we have successfully and safely evacuated over 1,000 Pakistanis out of Sudan", said the Ministry. Operation Kaveri Latest News Update: 20th Batch With 116 Indian Evacuees Arrives in Jeddah From Violence-Hit Sudan (See Pics).

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif commended the evacuation efforts. "Given the prevailing conditions there, it was certainly a Herculean task which was made possible due to timely and coordinated response," he noted in a tweet.

