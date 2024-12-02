New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Noting that strong air connectivity is needed to foster people-to-people connections between India and the UAE, the country's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali has proposed 'combined skies' aviation agreement between the two countries.

In an interview with ANI, Ambassador Alshaali said the two countries should really work out aviation and find win-win situation.

"I really want (India-UAE) to work out aviation. I really want us to find a win-win situation where we can look at both countries as having combined skies, not a single individual sky for each country. I think this will just carry forward the momentum in every single other field. So, we are talking about emerging technologies, about AI, supercomputing and genome and looking at all kinds of things but you also need something to ensure the momentum in all of this. I really do think that for this to happen, people-to-people connection is quite important. People-to-people connection cannot continue to flourish and prosper if we don't have the air connectivity that is deserving for both countries to have," he said.

"We have a very clear plan (in aviation). At least in the UAE, we have put together, what I believe to be, a very good, very fair proposal. We just need to sit down and discuss it and agree on the way forward. So that, in 10-years time, we can look at both countries, at their skies and strongly do feel about and be proud that they are now truly combined skies," he added.

Last month while in UAE, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had remarked, "India-UAE ties are today truly in an era of new milestones".

India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, India opened its Embassy in the UAE in 1973. (ANI)

