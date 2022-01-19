New York, Jan 19 (PTI) The United Arab Emirates has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council to address the Houthi terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi that killed two Indians and a Pakistani national and injured six others.

Two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured on Monday in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels.

Also Read | Sarah Gill Becomes Pakistan’s First Transgender Doctor After Clearing MBBS Exam.

The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday's suspected drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the capital of the United Arab Emirates have been established, the Indian embassy said on Tuesday.

It also said there were two Indians among the six people injured in the attacks and both were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment.

Also Read | Face Masks No Longer Mandatory in England, COVID-19 Plan B Restrictions to End as Omicron Peak Hits Britain.

The UAE submitted a letter on Tuesday to Norway, President of the United Nations Security Council for the month of January, requesting a meeting of the Council “to address the Houthi terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi on 17 January."

Abu Dhabi called on the Security Council to “speak with one voice" and join in firmly and unequivocally condemning these terrorist attacks, which were launched in complete disregard of international law.”

"The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Houthis' targeting of civilians and civilian objects in flagrant violation of international law,” Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN Lana Nusseibeh said.

Nusseibeh said the “illegal and alarming escalation” is a further step in the Houthis' efforts to spread terrorism and chaos in the region.

“It is another attempt by the Houthis, using the capabilities they have unlawfully acquired in defiance of UN sanctions, to threaten peace and security,” Nusseibeh said.

The statement from the UAE mission said that on the morning of January 17, Houthi militias targeted the Musaffah ICAD 3 area and the new construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport, both of which are civilian infrastructure.

"The attacks, which led to the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killed two Indian civilians and one Pakistani civilian and injured six other civilians. The Houthis confirmed responsibility for the attacks,” it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during which the two discussed the terror attack on UAE that killed two Indian nationals.

Jaishankar condemned the terror attack in the strongest terms and emphasised that “in this day and age, such an attack on innocent civilians was completely unacceptable and against all civilized norms."

Al Nahyan shared details of the attack with Jaishankar and conveyed the deepest condolences of the UAE Government on the death of two Indians.

“He assured that the UAE Government would extend the fullest support to the families of the deceased. His authorities are in continuous touch with the Indian Embassy in that regard.” a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said.

The MEA statement said that given its principled position against terrorism, India will stand with UAE in international forums on this issue.

The Ministry of External Affairs is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi regarding the return to India of the mortal remains of the deceased. The Embassy is coordinating with the families. They have also rendered all necessary assistance to those who sustained injuries.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had condemned the attacks on Abu Dhabi's International Airport and the nearby industrial Musaffah area, calling upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any escalation amid heightened tensions in the region.

“There is no military solution to the conflict in Yemen. He urges the parties to engage constructively and without preconditions with his Special Envoy Grundberg and his mediation efforts with the aim to advance the political process to reach a comprehensive negotiated settlement to end the conflict in Yemen,” a statement issued here had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)