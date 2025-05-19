Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 19 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on a military base in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, which resulted in several deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincerest condolences and sympathy to the government and brotherly people of Somalia, and to the families of the victims of this heinous and cowardly attack. (ANI/WAM)

