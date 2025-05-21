Houston, May 21 (PTI) The University of California, Santa Cruz, has launched a new academic initiative aimed at reshaping global perceptions of Sikhism through digital storytelling and inclusive scholarship.

Led by Indian-origin professor of economics and Sikh studies scholar Nirvikar Singh, the project seeks to offer a deeper, more nuanced understanding of Sikh history, identity, and philosophy.

Also Read | At UN, India Calls Maritime, Anti-Terror Strategy Vital to National Security Amid Indo-Pacific Shifts.

The project is titled 'Sikhs in the 21st Century: Remembering the Past, Engaging the Future', an official release by the university said on May 15.

The initiative, housed at UCSC's Humanities Institute, produces multimedia content exploring the evolution of Sikh institutions, the impact of colonialism, and the complex identity of the Sikh diaspora.

Also Read | US Shocker: Florida Teacher Has Sex With Student Inside Classroom Before First Bell Rings at Riverview High School, Arrested.

It challenges oversimplified narratives and aims to offer a more accurate and nuanced view of Sikh history and philosophy, according to the release.

“Many existing accounts lack depth or are shaped by colonial-era interpretations,” said Singh, who earlier held the Sarbjit Singh Aurora Chair of Sikh and Punjabi Studies. “We're reexamining inherited assumptions and opening space for deeper, evidence-based engagement.”

In collaboration with UC Santa Cruz's Teaching and Learning Centre, the project also creates space for voices often excluded from Western academic circles, especially young scholars from Punjab and marginalised communities in the Sikh diaspora.

The videos, enriched with archival visuals, maps, and carefully curated sources, are designed to engage younger generations, including Sikh youth in India and abroad who are navigating identity in a globalised world.

Simran Jeet Singh, a US-based Sikh scholar and author, praised the initiative for its intellectual rigour and cultural sensitivity.

Singh said the goal is not just to correct the historical record but to “help scholars and communities see old things in new ways,” while honouring the depth and diversity of Sikh heritage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)