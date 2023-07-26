David Grusch, a former US Intelligence agent recently claimed that aliens exist. The former US Intelligence agent confirmed under oath that "Aliens" exist. Grusch also spoke about UFO Sighting during the UFO congressional hearing. While testifying to Congress in the UFO hearings case, David Grusch said that US officials recovered a non-human aircraft which contained non-human biological remains. Speaking under oath, David Grusch said that there are off-world Non-Human Bodies held by the United States government. The former US Intelligence agent also said that he knows of "multiple colleagues" who were physically injured by UAP activity and by people within the US federal government. the UFO whistleblower also stated that the US recovered non-human biological pilots from crashed crafts. UFO Whistleblower Exposes US Government's Possession of Alien Vehicles and Technology.

David Grusch Confirms Under Oath That 'ALIENS' Exist

Former US Intelligence agent David Grusch confirms under oath that ALIENS exist pic.twitter.com/iQgnCLogjX — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) July 26, 2023

US Officials Recovered a Non-Human Aircraft

Former US Intelligence agent David Grusch, while testifying to Congress in the UFO hearings, has said that US officials recovered a non-human aircraft containing non-human biological remains. Am I dreaming? pic.twitter.com/iFG2lriMjv — Richard Holmes 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@Richard_AHolmes) July 26, 2023

Off-World Non-Human Bodies Held by the Government

David Grusch says under oath that there are off-world Non-Human Bodies held by the government. pic.twitter.com/xsrJ6Zrnjy — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) July 26, 2023

UFO Whistleblower Says US Recovered Non-Human Biological Pilots

NOW - US recovered non-human biological pilots from crashed crafts, UFO whistleblower says in hearing.pic.twitter.com/P03WuSBwvD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2023

