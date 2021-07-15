London, Jul 15 (PTI) The UK's independent data watchdog on Thursday confirmed a data breach investigation is underway over leaked CCTV footage from inside former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock's office, which resulted in his resignation.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said its teams searched two addresses in the south of England and seized personal computer devices as part of the investigation.

Hancock had been caught in a compromising clinch with a close female aide in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) last month, with the images leaked to ‘The Sun' newspaper.

“It's vital that all people, including employees and visitors to public buildings, have trust and confidence in the protection of their personal data captured by CCTV,” said Steve Eckersley, Director of Investigations at the ICO.

“In these circumstances, the ICO aims to react swiftly and effectively to investigate where there is a risk that other people may have unlawfully obtained personal data. We have an ongoing investigation into criminal matters and will not be commenting further until it is concluded,” he said.

The ICO said EMCOR Group (UK) plc, which provides facilities management and CCTV services for the DHSC, submitted a breach report as a processor of personal data, alleging images were taken from the DHSC CCTV system without consent from either EMCOR Group (UK) plc or the DHSC.

The CCTV images were later published by ‘The Sun' newspaper on June 25, with Hancock forced to step down days later as it emerged he had breached the government's COVID-19 social distance norms in force for non-household mingling at the time.

ICO said it has seized personal computer equipment and electronic devices as part of the operation and the enquiries into alleged breaches of Section 170 of the UK's Data Protection Act 2018 continue.

The DHSC has previously said that a CCTV camera in Hancock's office was installed as part of renovations in 2017. However, Hancock, who became health secretary in 2018, was not made aware of the camera.

His successor as health secretary, Sajid Javid, has since said the camera has been disabled in his office.

The scandal, which ended Hancock's ministerial career as well as his 15-year marriage, exposed his extra-marital affair with Gina Coladangelo, who has also since resigned from her DHSC role of non-executive director.

