New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): UK Education Hub to advance India-UK Vision 2035 was launched at the British Council on Wednesday.

Advancing the education objectives of the India-UK Vision 2035, David Lammy, UK Deputy Prime Minister inaugurated the UK Education Hub at the British Council, the UK's international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange, in the presence of Lindy Cameron OB CBE, British High Commissioner to India, Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, Prof Eloise Philips, the Academic Provost of the Southampton University Delhi, and dignitaries from India and UK, including Steve Smith, the UK's Champion for International Education.

The British Council, with over 78 years leading education cooperation between the UK and India, has established the UK Education HUB to help deliver this shared vision - enabling engagement, collaboration, and alignment to India's National Education Policy and the UK International Education Strategy through a single, structured platform.

UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said, "To build a better future, we must invest in the next generation who will shape it and expanding access to education will create lasting change."

"By bringing together governments, universities and institutions, the UK Education Hub in New Delhi will forge deeper partnerships with India - sharing expertise, sparking innovation and growing our economies. This demonstrates our shared ambition of turning the UK-India Vision 2035 into a reality. Delivering quality education today will change the world of tomorrow - empowering new ranks of entrepreneurs, scientists and leaders who will transform our shared future," he added.

The Hub will manage the Annual Ministerial India-UK Education Dialogue and support achievement of the education objectives of India-UK Vision 2035. It will act as a platform for structured engagement between UK universities, Indian government ministries, regulators, and sector bodies ensuring smooth two-way transfer of information and a stronger partnership between the education sectors of the two nations.

The UK Education Hub will support delivery of the Annual Ministerial India-UK Education Dialogue; coordinate requests for information and support for all UK universities seeking to engage in India; create and manage the UK Universities in India Members Programme.

The programme will further support progress on mutual recognition of qualifications, provide continued support for inward and outward education and skills missions between the two countries.

By creating a single, coordinated interface for engagement, the UK Education Hub reinforces India and the UK's shared ambition to deepen collaboration in education, research, and skills development, strengthening people-to-people ties and supporting inclusive, sustainable growth. (ANI)

