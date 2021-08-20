UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that he had discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

London [UK], August 20 (ANI): Amid the rapidly unfolding events in Kabul, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that he had discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Discussed Afghanistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today. We noted the importance of addressing security concerns, regional stability and addressing the humanitarian crisis," Raab tweeted.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the democratically elected government. The seizure of power by the Taliban has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the terrorist group.

Earlier on Thursday, the G7 ministers underlined the importance of the Taliban holding to their commitments to ensure the protection of civilians and expressed their concerns by reports of violent reprisals in parts of Afghanistan, Raab said in a statement.

Raad chaired a call of G7 Foreign and Development Ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States of America, as well as the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

G7 Ministers stated that the crisis in Afghanistan requires an international response including intensive engagement on the critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region. With the Afghans most affected, parties to the conflict, the UN Security Council, the G20, international donors, and with Afghanistan's regional neighbours. (ANI)

