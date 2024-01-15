London, Jan 15 (AP) The UK government said on Monday that the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir is antisemitic and should be banned as a terrorist organisation.

Parliament will debate this week a proposal to make joining the group illegal in the UK under terrorism laws, the Home Office said. If approved, the ban will take effect on Friday.

The group, which is based in Lebanon but which operates in more than 30 countries including the US and Canada, has organised rallies in London alongside pro-Palestinian marches in recent weeks, following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Police said that one member was seen chanting "jihad", or holy war, in a video from an October march, though officers reviewing the evidence decided at the time that no offenses were committed.

“Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organization that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling October 7 attacks," Home Secretary James Cleverly said.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said the group's celebration of Hamas' attacks on Israel was “disgraceful”.

The group also has a “history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and attacks against Jews more widely", the Home Office added.

If approved, the ban would mean that belonging to or inviting support for the group is a criminal offense, punishable by to 14 years in prison.

Hizb ut-Tahrir has been banned in several countries, including Germany, Egypt and Pakistan. Austria banned symbols of the group in 2021. (AP)

