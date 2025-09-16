London [UK], September 16 (ANI): In a demonstration of unity and political expression, thousands of British-Bangladeshis and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora gathered at London's iconic Trafalgar Square on Monday to participate in a large-scale "Rally for Bangladesh."

Organised in opposition to what participants described as the "repressive Yunus regime," the event was marked by slogans, speeches, and widespread calls for the restoration of democratic rights in Bangladesh.

On its official X account, Bangladesh Awami League stated, "The streets of London echoed with chants of "Joy Bangla" today as thousands gathered to declare their absolute lack of confidence in the Yunus regime in Bangladesh. British-Bangladeshis and expatriate Bangladeshis came together for a massive "Rally for Bangladesh" at the historic Trafalgar Square."

The Bangladesh Awami League emphasised the symbolic significance of the rally's location, stating: "The choice of venue was symbolic. In 1971, Trafalgar Square hosted landmark gatherings of Bengalis seeking to raise international awareness for the Liberation War. Today, more than five decades later, the same square once again reverberated with the spirit of resistance."

Highlighting the current political climate in Bangladesh, the party stated, "Today, as in 1971, the 'Joy Bangla' slogan remains effectively banned in Bangladesh under Yunus and his political allies. Every day, Awami League supporters are charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act simply for exercising their democratic right to speech and assembly- whether by joining processions or raising slogans. Hundreds of thousands of AL activists and supporters, including doctors, lawyers, academics, journalists, commentators, and even freedom fighters have been arrested by the Yunus regime for defending the values and ethos of the 1971 Liberation War."

Concluding with a message of unity, Bangladesh Awami League stated, "Today's rally was therefore more than just a demonstration. It was a message of solidarity. A message from the diaspora to those being persecuted in Bangladesh- You are not alone." (ANI)

