London, Jun 21 (PTI) A digital projection and a series of webinars and live online yoga sessions marked the 6th International Day of Yoga (IDY) in the UK on Sunday.

The Indian High Commission in London organised a digital projection reflecting the ancient Indian practice and its many benefits at the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London throughout the course of Sunday.

Also Read | PepsiCo Plant in Beijing, That Produces Lays Chips, Temporarily Shut as 8 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive: Chinese Media.

It was preceded by an online webinar titled “Ghar Ghar Se Yoga” coordinated by the Nehru Centre in London, in light of the social distancing norms in place that prevent a congregational aspect of the yoga sessions.

“Yoga is an invaluable ancient Indian practice with numerous benefits to both physical and mental health,” said P N Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

Also Read | Congress' Adhir Chowdhury Sees China Hand in Nepal's Anti-India Radio Broadcast in Border Region.

“Given the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic including restrictions on the movement of people and a slowdown in economic activity, the benefits offered by Yoga have become especially important for physical and mental wellbeing. Of particular importance are its proven benefits on general health and immunity enhancement, along with its globally accepted role as a stress buster,” he said.

To make the observation of IDY at home possible, the Ministry of AYUSH said it has been running multiple training programmes around the world.

IDY has been designated by the United Nations as a day for yoga celebrated around the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)