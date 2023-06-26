London, Jun 26 (PTI) Britain's Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer on Monday made a strong pitch for a renewed relationship with India as he declared that a "changed Labour Party" led government under his leadership would reject any sense of entitlement of history to deepen ties with modern India.

In an apparent reference to the party's previous leadership which was seen as less India friendly among Indian diaspora quarters on controversial issues such as Kashmir, Starmer used a keynote address at the India Global Forum (IGF) UK-India Week in London to attempt a reset with British Indians ahead of a general election expected next year.

He also reiterated Labour's commitment to a free trade agreement (FTA) with India and while admitting that he is eyeing the top job at 10 Downing Street, the Opposition leader acknowledged Rishi Sunak's historical achievement as the first British Indian Prime Minister of the country.

"I have a clear message for you all today: this is a changed Labour Party,” said Starmer.

"Across the board we've embraced the power of enterprise. (We) understand that this is the only way to pay your way in the modern world. And this means that we see the Indian community for the success story they are in 21st century Britain," he said.

"We now look at the contribution the British Indian community makes to Britain and we celebrate it in all its glory… The Prime Minister is part of this… don't get me wrong, I want to take his job but that achievement is something nobody can take and it's something India can be proud about as well,” he added.

The 60-year-old leader, whose party is enjoying an opinion poll bounce in recent weeks as the Conservative Party government battles with soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis, said he hoped to visit India soon.

Describing India as "shining as the world's biggest democracy", Starmer said there is an opportunity for Britain to step out of the shadows of history to align with modern India beyond talk of food and cricket ties for a "serious and deep diplomatic relationship".

"That is what my Labour government will seek with India. A relationship based on our shared values of democracy and aspiration. That will seek a free trade agreement, we share that ambition, but also a new strategic partnership for global security, climate security, economic security," he said.

In a message to the Indian diaspora electorate in the UK, he added: "We need now to go forward for a new start with Labour and that will be the beginning of a strategic partnership between a Labour government and communities across the whole of the country, including the Indian community, where we go forward to seize the opportunities of the future."

The Labour Leader's address formed part of a day-long series of deliberations on the bilateral partnership, including the High Commissioners on both sides – Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, and Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India – sharing their perspectives on India-UK relations.

"It is a symbol to the world that two of the biggest democracies in the world are able to trade, but it's about much more than that,” said Ellis, with reference to the India-UK FTA negotiations.

"A great deal is there to be had... the opportunity that India offers the UK and the opportunity that the UK offers India are colossal,” echoed Doraiswami.

India and the UK have been negotiating an FTA since January last year, with a goal towards a comprehensive pact that is expected to significantly enhance the bilateral trading relationship, worth an estimated GBP 34 billion in 2022. The 11th round is now scheduled to take place next month soon after UK-India Week 2023.

