New Delhi, April 22: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday thanked his "Khaas dost" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an "amazing reception" that he received in India and said that he felt like cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"My friend, Prime Minister Narendra, my "khaas dost" (special friend), we've had a fantastic few days here in India. And yesterday, I became the first Conservative Prime Minister to visit Gujarat, which is your birthplace. I had an amazing reception," Johnson said at a joint address with PM Modi.

"I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan. I was everywhere to be seen. It was fantastic," the British PM said.

PM Modi and the British PM participated in delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House here and witnessed the exchange of agreements between India and the United Kingdom. The two leaders later held a joint press meeting after the discussions. UK PM Boris Johnson's Visit To India During 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is 'Historic', Says PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier today, PM Modi received Johnson with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. PM Modi had tweeted, "Wonderful to see you, my friend PM @BorisJohnson in India on a long-awaited visit. Look forward to our discussions today." The British PM earlier today laid a wreath at Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Boris Johnson arrived in Delhi late on Thursday and earlier today paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his Samadhi at Raj Ghat. (ANI)

